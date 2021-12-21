‘ADA at last’ – Good news for Cardano as payment network Flexa adds support

Amid the bustle of developments in the Cardano ecosystem, its native cryptocurrency ADA was added as a payment option by the “purely digital” payment network Flexa recently. Interestingly, this update came within a few days of Bitpay disappointing the community by choosing to add support for the Shiba Inu memecoin over ADA.

According to Flexa’s advertisement On Twitter, the company will now provide instant payment support for ADA at more than 40,000 locations in the United States. Nordstrom, Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, Gamestop, and Whole Foods are among the merchants that accept Flex payments for point-of-sale purchases.

This was part of the Gemini-backed network’s “25 Days of Flexa” campaign, during which it has added payment support for a number of leading digital assets, including Avalanche, Filecoin, Solana, and various DeFi tokens.

Flexa has been rigorously increasing its presence in the digital asset industry lately and has also created a mobile app called SPEDN to facilitate cryptocurrency payments, which will now also include ADA. Through Flexa’s partnership with leading cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, the SPEDN wallet is fully guarded and secured on Gemini’s infrastructure.

It even allowed Lightning Network payments to be paired with financial institution Flexa El Salvador Bancoagricola, along with select partners and merchants to accept Bitcoin for credit card loans and repayments, goods and services after the main cryptocurrency was converted to currency. legal tender in the country in September.

Flexa’s support for Cardano sounds like good news for the community after it was bullied by another leading crypto payment provider, Bitpay, earlier this month. The company had shared a Twitter poll asking users which token they would like to see listed. It included options like Polygon, Avalanche, and Cardano.

ADA versus SHIB?

However, Bitpay decided to go ahead and choose SHIB even before the survey ended, which angered many in the Cardano community. So much so that even its founder Charles Hoskison used Twitter to vent your frustration. Here, it should be noted that Flexa also added support for the memecoin for the same thing.

While there is general excitement around Flexa’s announcement, some argue that unlike memecoins, utility digital assets like ADA will hardly be used by anyone for payment purposes. This could be the perspective that the payment provider intends to change between cryptocurrency holders by providing easier payment solutions in ‘physical stores’.

This is a machine translation of our English version.