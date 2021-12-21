Afraid? This is the reason why Eduardo Capetillo Jr. carries a firearm

In recent dates he was captured Eduardo Capetillo Jr. at the airport where, among other belongings that he documented, he was caught doing the same with a firearm, something unusual that raised many questions. The son of Biby Gaytan carried out this process to travel to Monterrey, Nuevo León, to refine details of his first record production.

Cameras First hand They caught the moment when the young man presented the article and did not hesitate to reach out to ask him why he had it.

To express question if it was for security, Eduardo He answered no, that it is a pistol for sport shooting use. “From a very young age on the ranch, my grandfather taught me to shoot, from a very young age,” explained the young man.

What did Eduardo Capetillo Jr. say about the security of the country?

He mentioned that the authorities are doing an “excellent job” in matters of the security of the country, for which he asked to be trusted. “I do not think that we should speak ill of our country, on the contrary,” he said.

On violence, who has spoken out against exponents of regional music, said that it is wrong in any way, regardless of gender, age or social status.

What did you think of Eduardo on the show?

Gustavo Adolfo Infante He described Eduardo Capetillo Jr. as a very focused young man who responded very well to each of the questions, since he even spoke “very well about the authorities.” They attributed this to the education he received from his parents.

Eduardo Capetillo Jr. boasts shooting practice on social media

Several weeks ago Capetillo Jr. shared a video where he can be seen doing the sports shooting practice that he mentioned in the interview. Like a pro, he draws his pistol and shoots three times, charges, and then pulls the trigger three more times.

Internet users’ reaction immediately manifested, as some did not see with good eyes that he practiced or simply criticized his technique, while others threw flowers at him.

