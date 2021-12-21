Alaïa SCARED Adamari López! This is your new DANGEROUS hobby

SpiderMan falls short! Turns out that Alaïa he gave his mother a great scare, Adamari Lopez, and his dad, Toni Costa, well I know “climbed“to a wall, without protection and is that its new hobby is nothing more and nothing less than climb. It should be noted that the driver’s daughter has several activities that dominates.

Alaïa every day is overcome more and is that apart from fencing Y ride, the little girl speaks with sign language; something that saves the lives of thousands of people. Now, Toni Costa has shown that her little girl is an adventurer.

