Amazon smart speakers have a special discount

“Alexa, turn on the lights in the living room”. “Alexa, turn on cinema mode”. “Alexa, remind me to turn off the oven in 35 minutes”. Having a smart home is easier than you think, just start with one of Amazon’s speakers. It’s your lucky day some of them are discounted.

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen.), the quintessential creation of North Americans, falls to the 69.99 euros. You can also get the latest Echo Dot (4th Gen.) for just 29.99 euros and with him Echo Show 5 (2021) for 49.99 euros. Not sure which is the best option for you? These are all its characteristics.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen.)

The loudspeaker par excellence of the North Americans is also already in its 4th generation. Its design is a larger version of the Echo Dot, the whole family has been rounded up in this latest edition.

We also find significantly more powerful, higher quality audio. Creating an entire ecosystem of Echo Dots using this Amazon Echo as a central can be a success. Thanks to accessories such as smart plugs, any device in your home will respond to Alexa’s commands.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

The 4th generation Echo Dot changes its design, becoming a small, aesthetic and rounded speaker that looks great anywhere. Like its predecessor, it will elegantly decorate a room.

Invoke Alexa to ask what you need, Amazon’s speaker has raised the bar for audio quality and is also a joy to listen to music. I tell you first-hand, I have it in several rooms and it is very enjoyable.

Echo Show 5 (2021)

The Echo Show is somewhat different from the rest, as incorporates a 5-inch screen. As with all Echo products, all you have to do is call Alexa to start enjoying their help.

Thanks to its high quality sound you can listen to music on Amazon Music, also on other streaming services such as Spotify.

