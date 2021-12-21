André-Pierre Gignac receives criticism for green coat, despite the high value of the garment

The French striker came to support the Tigres women’s team wearing an eccentric coat, priced at almost 200 thousand pesos
The French André-Pierre Gignac captured the eyes during the end of the Liga MX Women Come in Tigers Y Monterrey, because he went to the University stadium with a coat green color that caused some teasing from fans on social media.
A sector of users indicated that Gignac He resembled the character in the 2000 movie, “The Grinch”, perhaps without knowing that the value of this garment reaches almost 200 thousand pesos.
On sale online you can find that the coat of the brand Louis Vuitton It has a price of 9,255 dollars, which would represent in Mexican currency just under 192 thousand pesos.
The forward of Tigers He was present at the property with said garment and on more than one occasion was captured by the television broadcast cameras.
The French scorer is the highest paid player in the MX League, by receiving about 4.6 million dollars annually.
Gignac watching the Liga MX Femenil Final 🐯🤠 pic.twitter.com/tY1anNujF5
– herculez gomez (@herculezg) December 21, 2021
When they force you to wear the sweater your grandmother made for you pic.twitter.com/6qnTD5nVXD
– Boser ヽ (ヅ) ノ (@bosersalseo) December 21, 2021
Ahhh Dog Gignac’s coat I brought Don Camerino’s coat, Owner of Half a City Plush 🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/NiKZkoNzIy
– Teresa Arellano (@ fuentes_tere85) December 21, 2021