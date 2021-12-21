Android and iOS cell phones that will be obsolete in 2022 – Devices – Technology

A year dozens of cell phones go on sale, therefore, others are being left out of technology and, finally, are declared obsolete.

Currently, according to figures from the specialized portal ‘Statista’, the world has more than 6 billion cell phone users, which represents 80.6 percent of the world’s population.

As the number is increasing, cell phone manufacturers are continually presenting their devices improved or with new functionalities.

So several companies decide to withdraw technical support, software and security updates on their older models so that users can migrate to other mobiles. In other words, cell phones are rendered useless.

Android

According to the announcement of the company Google, as of January 1, 2022 all smartphones with the operating system Android version 2.3.7 or lower will no longer receive updates, so they may be susceptible to cyber attacks or other types of errors.

Cell phones are:

– Archos 53 Platinum.

– HTC Desire 500.

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II.

– Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini.

– Caterpillar Cat B15.

– Sony Xperia M.

– Wiko Cink Five.

– Wiko Darknight.

– Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2.

– Huawei Ascend G740.

– ZTE Grand S Flex.

– Lenovo A820.

– Huawei Ascend Mate.

– ZTE V956.

– UMi X2.

– Huawei Ascend D2.

– Samsung Galaxy Core.

– Faea F1.

– THL W8.

– ZTE Grand X Quad v987.

– ZTE Grand Memo.

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

– LG Lucid 2.

– LG Optimus F7.

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual.

– LG Optimus F5.

– LG Optimus L5 II.

– LG Optimus L5 II Dual.

– LG Optimus L3 II.

– LG Optimus L7 II Dual.

– LG Optimus L7 II.

– LG Optimus F6.

– LG Enact.

– LG Optimus L4 II Dual.

– LG Optimus F3.

– LG Optimus L4 II.

– LG Optimus L2 II.

– LG Optimus F3Q.

Android Gingerbread phones, version 2.3.7, will stop working.

How do you verify that your cell phone is part of the list? You can enter the ‘Settings’ or ‘Configuration’, where you will find a tab called ‘About phone’ or ‘About phone’. There you will be indicated the name of the device and the operating system it has.

ios

The firm that produces the acquaintances iPhone It also issued a list of the devices that will stop working in 2022:

– iPhone 4 (8 GB).

– Iphone 4s.

– iPhone 4S (8 GB).

– iPhone 5.

– Iphone 5c.

In addition, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will not receive more updates at the end of 2022 and their owners will not be able to go to the official repair centers of the brand.

(We recommend: Apple launches service for you to repair your iPhone yourself).

If you want to check which iPhone cell phone you have, you can enter ‘Settings’ and the ‘Information’ tab.

The owners of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will also not be able to go to the official repair centers of the brand.

