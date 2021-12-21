Angela Aguilar changes the look of her hair and the nets are on fire!

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar it has triumphed in the artistic world and shines with its own light. Angela Aguilar not only competed against Luis Miguel for American grammy, also unseated Ana Bárbara and Chiquis Rivera in the delivery of Radio Awards. But it is because of the blood of the granddaughter of Doña Flor Silvestre The family talent runs and the beauty of the young artist is undeniable.

All one influencer In her own right with more than seven million followers only on her Instagram network, “Mexican, singer and dreamer”, as defined in the biography of her profile, Angela Aguilar creates trends with her successful fashion looks, the result of elegance very personal.

After showing off her short hair for a while, a few hours ago she appeared on Instagram showing off a long black hair, looking with a flirtatious expression at the camera under a large hat: “A change for the holidays,” she wrote under the image. Journalist Mario Perea from Telemundo It didn’t take long for him to reply: “That, the changes are good, very successful.”

However, there was a great division among his fans. While many liked how it looks with long hair, another assured that they liked it more with its short hair: “you are prettier with your short hair, but you also look pretty,” reflected one of his followers.

The interpreter of Kiss Me a lot, who recently had the scare of his life when he was traveling with his family aboard a plane, also appeared in his stories wearing his new look while humming the song by Rauw Alejandro, Everything about you.

What do you think? Long or short hair for Ángela Aguilar?