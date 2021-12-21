Antipulpo accusation paid almost one billion in transition

The former Minister of Finance Donald Guerrero managed payments for more than RD $ 922 million in favor of the company Domedical Supply SRL during the transition process of the 2020 presidential elections, says the indictment of the file Antipulpo, presented by the Public ministry.

The 3,145-page file details how bidding processes declared of urgency were carried out, without complying with the requirements and that they materialized through fraudulent maneuvers using false qualities, adulterated documents, overvalued high-cost drugs, false drivers, paid and undelivered medications , overpriced equipment, equipment of a lower quality than that contracted and paid for by the State.

“And, even worse, in many cases, equipment paid for and not delivered than by the intervention of the then Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, and the Comptroller General Omar Caamaño, in a coalition with the director of the OISOE, the defendant Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, to favor the company Domedical Supply SRL, adulterated all the documentation, from the date of the contracts to the measurements, to pay just After losing the elections and in full transition, they paid for administrative debt the sum of nine hundred twenty-two million, seventy-four thousand eight hundred and forty-eight and 60 cents (RD $ 922,074,848.60) “, highlights the accusation.

There are 24 natural persons charged in the case: Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, Lorenzo Wilfredo Hidalgo Núñez, Rafael Antonio Germosén Andújar, Fernando A. Rosa Rosa, Aquiles Alejandro Christopher Sánchez, Domingo Antonio Santiago Muñoz, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, José Dolores Santana Carmona, Wacal Bernabé Méndez Pineda, Rafael Leonidas De Óleo, Libni Arodi Valenzuela Matos, Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, Carlos Martín Montes de Oca, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero, Francisco Ramón Brea Morel (a) Johnny, Rigoberto Alcántara Batista, Carlos José Alarcón Veras, Lewyn Ariel Castillo Robles, Lina Ercilia De La Cruz Vargas, Antonio Florentino Méndez, Pachristy Emmanuel Ramirez Pacheco, José Miguel Genao Torres, María Isabel de los Milagros Torres Castellanos.

Also the companies Domedical Supply SRL, Fuel American Inc. Dominicana SRL, General Supply Corporations SRL, General Medical Solution, AM, SRL, Kyanred Supply SRL, Suim Suplidores Institucionales Méndez SRL, United Suppliers Corporations SRL, Wattmax Dominicana SRL, Wmi International, SRL , Acorpor, SRL, Wonder Island Park, SRL, Center for Comprehensive Reproductive Medicine and Feminine Attention (CEMERAF), SRL, Ichor Oil, SRL, Editorama, SAS, Globus Electrical, SRL, Contratas Solution Services CSS, SRL, Constructora Alcantara Bobea ( CONALBO), SRL, R&T Construcciones e Inversiones, SRL, Proyectos Engineering & Construction Pic, SRL, Reivasapt Investment, SRL, Suhold Transporte y Logística, SRL, Editorama SA

The operation Antipulpo It began with a series of raids and arrests carried out on November 28 and 29, 2020, detaining Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, former vice president of Fonper; and Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, both brothers of former President Danilo Medina.

Likewise, Aquiles Alejandro Cristofer Sánchez, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, José Dolores Santana Carmona, Rafael Antonio Germosén Andújar and Domingo Antonio Santiago Muñoz.

The Public ministry later he added other defendants.