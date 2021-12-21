According to the latest industry rumors, starting in February next year, Apple will start mass production of iPhone 13 in India. As indicated, Apple has secured the supply of chips necessary for mass production and trial production has already started of the iPhone 13 at Foxconn’s plant near the city of Chennai, where the tech giant also makes the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

In addition to the Foxconn plant in Chennai, Apple produces the iPhone SE at Wistron’s facilities in Bengaluru City. According to estimates, the company makes about 70 percent of the iPhones it sells locally in India.

IPhone 13 production in India shouldn’t just help Apple to lower the price of its latest iPhone in the domestic market, but also to boost supply abroadAs 20-30% of iPhones made in India are typically exported to world markets.

Although Apple plans to start commercial production of the iPhone 13 in India from next February, the source claims that the tech giant has no plans to make the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in the second largest smartphone market in the world. Its high cost would be one of the main reasons.

via: The Economic Times