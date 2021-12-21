Astronomy | Comet Leonard will be with us for the rest of the month | TECHNOLOGY

On December 17, from Huancayo, the brothers and astrophotographers José and Hugo Santiváñez, from the Discovery observatory and planetarium, obtained an image of the Kite brightest of the year: the C / 2021 A1, also known as Leonard.

Although it is true that this type of observation is not something strange or unusual, Leonard’s case stands out among others because it comes from one of the most remote regions of our solar system, the oort cloud; further, it is a celestial body that can only be observed for this one occasion, since it will soon leave our system forever .

–A great tour–

This celestial body was discovered at the beginning of the year by Gregory J. Leonard – hence its name. According to initial analyzes, this is a long period kite; that is to say, It takes a very long time to make a complete revolution of the Sun, 80,000 years in this specific case .

Most long-period comets come from the Oort cloud, which is about 100,000 astronomical units from the Sun, which is 100,000 times the distance between Earth and this star.

“Leonard comes from the outermost region of the solar system, the Oort cloud. And that gives it greater value because we do not have many opportunities in life to observe this type of kite . It is very difficult to see a comet of this type ”, José Ricra, a graduate in physics and scientific director of the Afari astronomical observatory, told El Comercio.

But that’s not all, Nobar Baella, a researcher in the astronomy area of ​​the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), said that Leonard travels at a speed that would allow him to escape the solar system ; in other words, it leaves us forever.

–The Christmas comet–

On December 12, Leonard reached his closest point to Earth, being located 34.9 million kilometers from our planet. Also, in a fact that surprised the specialists, it became brighter and reached a magnitude of 2.6.

Nowadays, Leonard advances towards the Sun and it is calculated that this January 3 he will get as close as possible to the star . In this journey it will lose its brightness and it will be increasingly difficult to observe it. However, Baella indicated that the comet could surprise us, since these celestial bodies can be a bit unpredictable at times.

“As this is the first time we have captured Leonard on his way to the Sun, we don’t know for sure what will happen. When it reaches the star, it may fragment, become more extinct or increase its brightness, ”explained Baella.

Ricra commented that Leonard is no longer so brilliant; therefore its observation is only feasible through specialized cameras and lenses .

For those interested, the comet is in the southwest, above Venus . It stands out for its greenish color, product of organic materials, such as cyanogen gas and diatomic carbon.

Finally, Ricra stressed that the study of comets is of the utmost importance because they store information about the origin of the solar system and could help us solve questions such as: why did planets form or why is there water and life on Earth? ?

