At last we can see the first official image of Avatar 2

We are going to end 2021 with premieres as incredible as The Matrix: Resurrections or Spider-Man: No Way Home, but in 2022 another highly anticipated film arrives. This is the second part of Avatar, the James Cameron film released in 2009 that for years has been the highest grossing box office in the history of cinema.

Avatar 2 It will be a sequel to the original film that will also take place on Pandora, the planet where the Na’vi live, those beings that appear to be primitive but are actually tremendously evolved. Although Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake (Sam Worthington), its main characters, will reappear in this new film, the first official image shared by Disney corresponds to his adopted son Miles Socorro (played by Jack Champion), better known as Spider .

Spider is a human child adopted by Jake Sully and Neytiri and, Empire explains, was born on a military base in Pandora. Since he was still very young, he could not go to Earth with his biological parents, but the protagonists of Avatar they adopted him and raised him alongside them in the bioluminescent jungle alongside their three Na’vi children named Neteyam, Lo’ak, and Tuktirey.

Jon Landau, producer of Avatar 2, explains to Empire that while Jake took in little Spider, Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed his house and killed his father. With this premise it is clear to us that the film, which will be released in December 2022, will not only include action but also a good dose of family drama.

