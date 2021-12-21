BASEBALL – Round Robin of the winter baseball tournament will begin on Monday, December 27

PEDRO G. BRICEÑO

Santo Domingo.

The Round Robin of the current winter baseball tournament will begin on December 27, as announced by Vitelio Mejía, president of the Dominican Baseball League.

Although Mejía did not express which would be the scenarios in which the event will begin, as this will depend on the final outcome of the match that the Aguilas Cibaeñas will celebrate this Monday against the Leones del Escogido, whose winner will advance to all against all.

Likewise, Mejía said that the already traditional draw of the players belonging to the disqualified teams could be taking place on the 22nd, because in this way the teams already classified have more time to talk with the players of the already disqualified teams and that are of its attractions.

This draft would be held in the afternoon and it will be done virtually.

The date to start the Round Robin on the 27th is due to the extension that the Play Inn has had, with one more day, after the victory achieved by the Chosen 12-9 against the Eagles last Sunday.

The president of Lidom pointed out that the event will run until Monday, January 17, and the final series is scheduled to begin on January 19 and will run until January 26.

The first stage of the playoffs will be played from December 27 to 30 and will rest on December 31, the final day of the year and January 1 for the New Year’s festivities.

The action returns on Sunday January 2 and will be played in a row until Wednesday 5, with a break on Thursday 6, to return on Friday 7 when matches will be held until Tuesday 11. On the 12th there will be another recess to return on the 13th and play already in a row until the 17th.

The final will take place from January 19 to 26, with Saturday the 22nd being a free date and the Caribbean Series is scheduled to begin on January 28.