Bitter Land, Ibrahim Çelikkol and Hilal Altınbilek: the most suggestive photos of Turkish actors | Züleyha | Turkish soap operas | FAME

İbrahim Çelikkol Y Hilal Altınbilek they are the protagonists of the fourth season of “Tierra Amarga”, but they are also two of the most acclaimed actors in Turkey, thanks, undoubtedly, to the work they have been doing in “Züleyha”, a telenovela that is also a phenomenon in Spain.

MORE INFORMATION: What are İbrahim Çelikkol and Hilal Altınbilek in real life

The good relationship that the actors of “Bitter land“ As professionals it has also moved into real life where they have both built a very strong bond as friends. In fact, they realize it in an interview for Takvim, where each one highlighted the kindest side of each one, not only at work but in real life.

Çelikkol and Altınbilek are two of the hottest actors in Turkey for their roles in “Bitter land” of Hakan and Züleyha, respectively. The actor joined the cast in season four and the actress has been playing her character since the premiere. This has led them both to be on the cover of some magazines, such as Șamdan Plus, where in addition to telling about their work, they posed in a suggestive photo session. Here are the best images.

MORE INFORMATION: What signs of marriage did Hilal Altınbilek and Metin Hara release

The cover of İbrahim Çelikkol and Hilal Altınbilek for Șamdan Plus magazine, where they did a suggestive photo session (Photo: Șamdan Plus Magazine)

THE MOST SUGGESTING PHOTOS OF IBRAHIM ÇELIKKOL AND HILAL ALTINBILEK

In addition to the photo session, Șamdan Plus magazine conducted an interview with the actors. “We took Hilal Altınbilek and İbrahim Çelikkol to our close-up area; We share established diaries, private lives, and new dreams and emotions before the New Year. Our new issue, featuring the beloved display duo on our cover, took its place on the shelves today! Do not miss!”The magazine announced on its Instagram account, where it also shared the snapshots.

About the Turkish soap opera, Hilal Altınbilek he pointed: “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova is in its fourth season and it is also a long journey for me. In such an enduring series, both the story and the characters unfold and transform. Like life “.

İbrahim Çelikkol grabs Hilal Altınbilek’s waist while staring at her (Photo: Șamdan Plus Magazine)

“Events take you to places you never expected. It’s a lot of fun for me to play this change and transformation. I look at Züleyha in the first episode and say: “How much have you grown? How mature are you? “added the actress.

While, İbrahim Çelikkol noted that he is very happy to be a part of Turkish fiction: “The result is very satisfactory for me. I adapted very quickly, the harmony and energy of the team makes the set environment very comfortable and peaceful “.

“Everyone works with great devotion, and they produce beautiful and quality episodes. The most pleasant part of the job is that our viewers are with us, they are happy and the results we get from the ratings, despite all the fatigue “, the actor pointed out in the interview with Şamdan Plus.

MORE INFORMATION: Why has the new season of “Bitter Land” caused so much controversy in Turkey?

Hilal Altınbilek hugs İbrahim Çelikkol from behind (Photo: Șamdan Plus Magazine)

A black and white photo of İbrahim Çelikkol and Hilal Altınbilek for the Șamdan Plus photoshoot (Photo: Șamdan Plus Magazine)

IBRAHIM CELIKKOL IN “TIERRA AMARGA”

In the Turkish soap opera, İbrahim Çelikkol plays Hakan, one of the gallants who will appear in the fourth season of “Bitter land“Which is currently broadcast in Turkey but has not yet arrived in Spain.

In fiction Hakan will meet Züleyha generating thousands of new situations that will be very exciting for viewers.

In an interview, Hilal Altınbilek spoke about the participation of İbrahim Çelikkol in the fiction that portrays. “There are characters that come in and out of our lives in this process. With the character of Hakan he added a very important color and momentum to the story. We had never worked together before, but in a very short time, our energy surged and we worked together harmoniously on set.”, He expressed.