Boeing and Airbus warn US government of “dangers” of 5G technology for aviation

Admin 1 day ago Technology Leave a comment 74 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Close-up of the front of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner commercial airliner.

Image source, Getty Images

The heads of the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world asked the United States government to delay the launch of new telephone services under 5G technology.

In a letter, top executives at Boeing and Airbus warned that the technology could have “a huge negative impact on the aviation industry.”

Concerns had previously been raised that 5G wireless technology at C-band spectrum could interfere with the electronics of thes aircrafts.

In turn, the US telecommunications giants AT&T and Verizon must implement the 5G services the next January 5.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Telecommuting: tips to avoid cyberattacks and create a safe environment

Cybercriminals take advantage of carelessness (Credit: BBVA Press) After the pandemic the telecommuting (home office) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved