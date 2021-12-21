BofA tells employees in New York they can work at home

EFE Latam Videos

Philippines accelerates aid for victims of devastating Typhoon Rai

Bangkok, Dec 21 (EFE) .- Philippine emergency teams are working hard to deliver humanitarian aid to the areas most affected by typhoon Rai, which crossed the central region of the country between Thursday and Saturday, where it left at least 375 dead. Five days after Rai made landfall for the first time on the island of Surigao, in the southeast of the archipelago, some of the areas still remain isolated and with power cuts. Food and water are some of the essential needs for survivors who are beginning to trickle down to the areas most affected by the typhoon. The Philippine National Police indicated last night that, according to preliminary data collected thanks to internal communications, at least 375 people have lost their lives along the islands where Rai traveled, the deadliest typhoon in years to reach the country. The authorities also reported last night that at least 56 people remain missing and that around 500 were injured. For its part, the National Disaster Risk Management and Reduction Council (NDRRMC), which is making slow progress with the verification of data on victims of the natural disaster, includes 156 deaths, 37 missing and 245 injured in its report. According to the NDRRMC, 481,196 people are displaced from their homes and most of them are in one of the 2,526 shelters sponsored by the authorities. The data from this agency indicate that more than 1.1 million people have been affected by the Rai, which has damaged more than 6,100 houses and damaged 55 roads and 4 bridges, with losses in infrastructure and agriculture valued at almost 390 million Philippine pesos (7.78 million dollars or 6.89 million euros) according to provisional data. The typhoon, which made landfall on Thursday with wind gusts of up to 150 miles per hour, crossed some nine populous islands in the archipelago from east to west, complicating data counts. The onslaught of the typhoon, known as Odette in the country and the fifteenth to hit the Philippines this year, has struck at a delicate moment due to fear over the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. An average of 20 typhoons hit the Philippines each year, the most destructive was Super Typhoon Haiyan, the largest in recent Philippine history, which struck the islands of Samar and Leyte in November 2013, killing some 7,000 people and leaving 200,000 families behind. homeless. The Philippines is one of the countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis due to natural disasters and, in addition, it sits on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area that accumulates around 90% of the seismic and volcanic activity on the planet . (c) EFE Agency