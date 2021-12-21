Boric breaks into the world list of millennial leaders

They were born when dictatorships military ravaged much of Latin America and most of them had not even reached their first decade of life when the Wall fell from Berlin. A generation of ‘millennials‘has landed in the Presidency of several countries in recent years, which has just been joined by the Chilean Gabriel Boric.

With a difference of more than 10 points, the young left-wing deputy prevailed with 55.8% of the votes to the far-right José Antonia Kast in the elections with more tension politics since the end of the dictatorship three decades ago.

Started the race to the Currency (government headquarters) with 35 years, the minimum age to apply, and will assume the position in March 2022 with 36 years and a month (he was born on February 11, 1986), becoming the youngest president of the Chilean history and surpassing the one who held the record until now, Manuel Blanco Encalada (July 1826-September 1826).

“Is a replacement generational That doesn’t just happen here. Is a phenomenon world, far beyond Boric ”, said Valentina Rosas, analyst at the Catholic University.

Its crushing triumph, as explained to Mauricio Morales, “responds to the wear of the traditional parties that governed Chile for the last 30 years and the request for change expressed in the social outbreak“, When thousands of people took to the streets at the end of 2019 to protest against inequality.

For Claudia Heiss, from the college from chiliIt also has to do with a desire to “overcome the transition”: “Many of the people who were important after the end of Pinochet, such as Aylwin or Lagos, were in Chilean politics even before the coup of 73”, he pointed out.

Who are your contemporaries

Next year, Boric will share international appointments with contemporaries from countries so far away, such as New Zealand or Finland, and Latin American neighbors, such as Costa Rica and the savior.

Despite being a year older than Boric, the Finnish Sanna Marin came to power in 2019 at only 33 years old, with a progressive speech that surprised even in advanced Scandinavia: “I am from a homoparental family and that has conditioned me to equality and Rights humans are very important to me. “

Marin shared youth in Europe until very recently with him Austrian Sebastian Kurz, which also became the first Minister with 33 years, but who resigned in October after being mentioned in the global investigation Papers from Pandora.

Another of the ‘millennials’ that has acquired a lot of notoriety in recent times is the New Zealander Jacinda ardern, admired for its management during the first months of the pandemic and for making your maternity with the position.

For Jaime Abedrapo, head of the School of Government of the University of San Sebastián, the social networks have played a “determining” role in the emergence of these new leaderships, being the Salvadoran Nayib bukele its maximum exponent.

“Officially I am the coolest president in the world,” he tweeted a few days after taking office in 2019. The former mayor of San Salvador, questioned for his growing authoritarianism, ended the reign of the Costa Rican center-progressive Carlos Alvarado, who in April 2018 had become, with 38 years, at youngest president from America.

All these leaderships aroused fears at first due to their lack of inexperience, hence the importance of “adding transversal and intergenerational support,” said Octavio Avendaño, from the University of Chile. “The capacity to build agreements does not depend on age ”, added Heiss.

Chile changed

Toiled in the student struggles from a decade ago and deputy since 2014, Boric seeks to end the model neoliberal installed during dictatorship and is closely linked to riots social end of 2019 in favor of better basic services. Santiago is its great bastion and the youths its main sympathizers.

“Long live the young people of this country who have fought so hard! Chile has changed, ”said Leonor Orellana, 47. While Esteban Moya confessed that in his 20s it is the first time he has voted and that if the participation has exceeded 50% in a country of tradition abstentionist It is because “the new generations want a different life, where diversity is valued in all senses ”.

For Abedrapo, the generation born after 1980 has the advantage of having an “own agenda”, with demands more related to the environmentalism and the minorities, but it suffers from “important” defects, such as its “immediate” character.

“In a short time they will no longer be and the questioning will arise because they have already administered power in a worse or better way,” added the expert in what he baptized as “the youth trap.



