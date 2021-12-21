Brea Frank back to RD radio and TV

Brea Frank returns to the media in the Dominican Republic with a communication platform that includes his radio project “The University of the Street ”(UCA) by the renewed EXA 96.9 FM, a program Late show of season that will be transmitted by a television channel, at the same time that he will write a monthly editorial in a local printed magazine of high incidence in the young and contemporary public.

According to a press release sent to Diario Libre, his return to the radio local after 4 years of stay in New York will be from 5-7 pm from Monday to Friday, in this space the communicator He will exhibit a new stage of greater maturity and learning, as a producer of all his projects. The style that was established before returns with a platform that corresponds to the forefront of new trends.

The Exa station of the businessman Saymon Diaz reinvents itself with new programming, talents and sounds, with musical programs of the most popular rhythms and styles of the moment. Brea has been joining the programming for this new season since January, accompanied by other talents who will be announced later.

With a Late show, the presenter returns to the small screen with a 13-episode seasonal program which is in production, and will air in the first quarter of 2022 on local television and also in the United States for his diaspora audience.

This new stage of communicator It comes from the hand of the Caribbean Media World company, which has always bet on its talent and its capacity as a producer of its projects.

Follow on radio from New York

Despite his return to the Dominican Republic with his communication project “Brea Frank, La Universidad de la Calle ”, the native of San Cristóbal will continue to maintain his presence on La x 96.3 FM NY &“ La Gozadera ”with his morning show of radio, in addition to cultural events of UFORIA, and activations with clients hand in hand with Univisión. What makes ‘El Rector’ (as everyone knows him) become even more established in his growth as communicator, and that the public validate it as a source of pride for the DR and Latin American communication.

Given Brea’s decision to expand its radio in his country, his home Univision expressed its absolute support and stated: “Given the growing cultural and economic influence of the Dominican community in New York, together with the phenomenon that the ‘Gozadera con Brea Frank‘, has crossed borders through the United States and the Caribbean, we are proud to be able to work with Brea for her return to the radio Dominican with its new show in the afternoon on 96.9 FM, while we continue daily with the successful program on La X 96.3 FM New York. We see great opportunities to work more closely with Brea in this new stage of his growing career ”, were the words of Jesús Lara, president of Univision Radio.