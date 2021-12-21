Brewery continues with a shortage of bottles for its products

The Dominican National Brewery (CND) reported that it has only received 57% of the bottles ordered abroad this year.

Faced with this reality, in a press release, the company highlighted that the reactivation of the local glass industry is close to becoming a reality after signing an agreement with Caribbean Glass Industry, where the first sample bottles have already been produced.

The company adds that while this is considered an important advance thanks to local efforts, the global logistics crisis remains latent. They said that proof of this is that the Brewery has only received 2% more compared to the last report issued in October of the bottles ordered, something that still prevents meeting the current demand and the one expected for the end of the year parties.

“But this situation does not only impact Cerveceria or Presidente beer. Also to other products in the beverage sector and to other industries with high demand for products in December, such as toys and certain seasonal foods, impacted by the problems presented by the global supply chain and the limitations of shipping. ”, Indicates the press release.

These containers, today with a transparent presentation, as they are first samples, currently go through a testing process in the Brewery production line to validate compliance with all the required technical specifications, a stage that could last a few weeks and that, when The same time is necessary to guarantee the good operation of the furnace for the next few years.