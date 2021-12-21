Camacho to the PLD: “If we say that the mare is brown it is because we have hair on our hands”

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Public Ministry did not remain silent before the accusations of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) that the body “politicizes” justice and acts in a “prejudicial” manner, after the public mention of former president Danilo Medina in the Antipulpo case file .

The head of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, responded firmly to the purple party assuring that “they do not speak just to speak” and that they do not make any statement without evidence in hand.

And he added: “If we say that the mare is brown it is because we have hair on our hands.”

Camacho stressed that the Public Ministry presented an accusation before the courts and to give an opinion on it “the first thing to do is read it.”

“If it is not read, there is no way to comment on this accusation”, express.

The accusation referred to by the deputy attorney is the file of at least 3,500 pages where an alleged criminal relationship is established between Alexis Medina, the main defendant in the case, and his brother, former president Danilo Medina.

At a press conference last Sunday, the party’s general secretary, Charlie Mariotti, pointed out that the Public Ministry seeks to “discredit Danilo Medina as a political figure,” and thus “damage the reputation” of the PLD as the main opposition party.

According to prosecutors, Alexis Medina acted “Under the protective shield and support of the presidency of the Republic headed by his brother, Danilo Medina Sánchez ”.

However, the political organization emphasized that “no one can be criminally responsible for the acts attributed to others, regardless of the degree of consanguinity, familiarity or relationship that may exist between two or more people.”

Mariotti also warned that with these actions the organ persecutedr “lends itself to being part of a political game” to try to divert attention from national problems that affect the country.

It should be noted that the facts attributed to Alexis are connected with the management of Medina, in addition to his family relationship, because “without being a businessman or a successful entrepreneur” he achieved notable economic growth as a State supplier in the 2012-2020 period. .

Yeni Berenice: “our accusation is armored”

The Director of Persecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, also defended the accusatory record of the case, noting that it “does not discuss political issues.”

He took the opportunity to invite the opposition party to want some discussion with the authorities of the body “good lawyers must be found.”

“Anyone who wants to argue with the Public Ministry, look for good lawyers, because our accusation is armored. Nothing that was said there was said without having proof, ”Reynoso emphasized.

Group of 11

The group of 11, against whom the Public Ministry accuses criminal association, money laundering, illicit enrichment, fraud against the State and other crimes typical of “organized crime”, is led by Alexis Medina Sánchez, who is in preventive detention in Najayo Hombres .

Fernando Rosa, former director of the Patrimonial Fund of the Reformed Company (Fonper), was also arrested in a preventive manner; Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda, alleged treasurer of the network companies, and José Dolores Santana Carmona, charged with acting as front man for Alexis Medina.

On the other hand, the former Minister of Public Health, Lorenzo Wilfredo (Freddy) Hidalgo Núñez and Carmen Magaly Medina Sánchez, former vice president of Fonper, remain under house arrest with an electronic shackle.

While at the request of the prosecutors due to their “collaboration” in the case, the defendants Francisco Pagán, Aquiles Alejandro Christopher and Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo are kept under house arrest while the investigation continues.