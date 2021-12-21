Camarillo basketball player Gabriela Jáquez and her family proud of their Mexican heritage

Superlatives crowd around Gabriela Jáquez, clinging to her like the number 4 on the back of her Camarillo High basketball team jersey.

Hard. Brave. Fierce.

Jaquez averages 31 points per game, however, when praised, his scoring ability seems to take a backseat to his many qualities.

The student, who has signed for UCLA, puts a great distance between herself and the rest of her teammates when she runs across the field. If you miss a shooting drill in practice, no one will beat it the next time you do it. In a press exercise, while the Camarillo women’s team basketball coach, Mike Prewitt, instructs his players not to let Jáquez touch the ball, she evades a trap from three of her teammates and manages to snatch the ball and score. .

“He plays with a lot of passion,” Prewitt said.

Last season, Jaquez scored 52 points in a playoff game, the second-most in Ventura County women’s basketball history. This season, he has spearheaded Camarillo with a 10-0 record. Next season, he will look to play with the UCLA freshman class.

Gabriela Jaquez sprints down the court well ahead of her Camarillo High teammates during a conditioning drill. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

In the brief quiet moments in which he is not cutting through the defenders, Jáquez unconsciously runs his fingers over a silver crucifix that he wears around his neck.

Her parents gave her the necklace when she was a baby. He wears it because “it’s pretty,” says Jáquez. But it is also a reminder of the origin of his tenacity, of the family that he carries as close to his heart as the cross.

Gloria Jáquez comes from a family of 14 siblings from Zapotlanejo, Mexico.

She met Jáquez’s grandfather in Oxnard after visiting one of his sisters, and married him at age 20. Licensed as an esthetician in Mexico, Gloria came to the United States and obtained her cosmetology license here, running a successful beauty salon for many years.

Gloria now lives in Camarillo, and can often be seen in the stands during her granddaughter’s games.

“I think she is very proud that we can play on such a big stage,” said Jáquez, referring to her and her brother Jaime, “and to represent Mexican culture as well.”

Jáquez’s grandmother tells stories of her life when she was young in Zapotlanejo. She wasn’t allowed to play sports growing up, Jáquez said, she had to behave like a “real girl.”

“I once asked him: ‘Did you ever think that you would have a granddaughter who was 1.80 meters tall?’” Jáquez recounted. “He always laughs at me when I tell him that.”

Family is extremely important to Jáquez, said his father Jaime Jáquez Sr. Athletics is predominant, as his older brother, Jáquez Jr., plays at UCLA, his younger brother, Marcos, is a soccer player in Camarillo and his parents they were basketball players at Concordia University in Irvine.

Gabriela Jaquez drives for a layup during a scrimmage at practice. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Jáquez attributes much of his strength to his grandmother.

“Hard work is in my blood,” said Jáquez, “it comes from her.”

Strength is also a by-product of having two brothers who play sports.

His father remembers a particular case in which his youngest son approached and hit his sister. She hit him back, his younger brother hit him again, and she hit him back.

“It’s funny, because I think my daughter still had the pacifier in her mouth,” says Jáquez Sr. “He did not back down.”

He never did. He liked to fight. He tried to beat his brothers in whatever game they played, and he still does. When her brother visits her from UCLA, they always face each other in games.

“She attacks, she makes her moves, she tries her hardest,” says Jáquez Jr. “I try not to give her all the confidence in the world that she can mark me, so I try a little harder when she tries to go for me.”

A decade later, she is left with a distant gaze when her rivals attempt to assault her.

“You just realize it,” Prewitt said.

That distant look was there in his 52-point performance last season, which ended in heartbreak with a loss of one point. He’s had that look many times this season – after committing to UCLA, Jaquez suddenly has a target on his back.

She is averaging 31.0 points and 13.6 rebounds as she led Camarillo to an 11-0 record as she entered the Tournament of Champions on Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

“She competes,” Prewitt said. “She really competes.”

Camarillo coach Mike Prewitt and Gabriela Jaquez chat during a practice. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Jáquez’s dream has always been to attend UCLA. When he was in elementary school, he told his grandmother that he was going to play basketball there. A week ago, rummaging through her memories, she and her mother, Angela, rediscovered a piece of paper that Jáquez had written as his goal: to play at UCLA.

“I felt like ‘Wow!'” Said Jáquez. “I sat down with the paper in my hands … my mother was crying.”

But a frustrated Jáquez did not see offers of any kind coming after a season in which he averaged more than 20 points. The reason for the retention at the time, UCLA coach Cori Close said, was Jaquez’s perimeter play. His 3-point percentage was around 20 points.

During the pandemic, Jáquez spent several hours a day working on his jump in the park. Last year, he switched AAU teams to play for Cal Stars, an Oakland-based club. Twice a month, I would catch a flight to Northern California on Friday, practice that night, twice on Saturday and once more on Sunday morning before flying back that same day.

Jáquez’s father said he knows this very well about his daughter: show her or tell her that she can’t do something, and she will.

“He had a mental chip,” Jáquez said. “I always knew that I was going to play in a very good school, because I would not allow myself not to. I would do everything possible to get where I wanted. “

Gabriela Jaquez practices free throws at a Camarillo practice. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

His shooting percentage went from 41% in his sophomore season to 48% as a junior. After winning the MVP from the EYBL Nike Nationals, offers finally started pouring in from the Pac-12 schools.

It was July 29, Close’s birthday, and he was watching movies in Spain.

The UCLA coach was abroad for a month while coaching the USA Basketball U19 World Cup team. At the same time, he knew that his father, Don, was in poor health. He died a few days later. It was a very emotional moment.

Before leaving, he had made an official offer to Jáquez. On her birthday, Close was ready to go to sleep when she received a text message from assistant coach Tony Newman for a quick Zoom call with Jáquez.

Close went online and Jáquez was there, surrounded by her family. Radiant, she announced, “I want to be a Bruin!”

“We went crazy,” said Close. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not sure I can take anything else,’ but you know what, it was exactly the medicine I needed at the right time.”

“She clung to her dream, even when it took us a little longer to get on Gabriela Jáquez’s train.”

There are five Mexican players in NBA history. Jáquez and his family are aware of the lack of representation at the professional level. His father’s favorite team growing up was the Lakers, but he always wished they had a player with a last name ending in “ez.”

“I never saw that growing up,” said Jáquez Sr. “I imagine the inspiration that my son and later my daughter are going to provoke in people.”

With a national platform at UCLA, Jáquez hopes not only to find his own path, but to be a role model on a bright stage.

“I feel very proud to be a Mexican American who can be an example for many others,” she said.

Maybe Jaquez will cover the crucifix under the blue of his Bruins uniform next season.

To read this story in Spanish, click here