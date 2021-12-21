Chano Charpentier said that he was imprisoned one night in New York: “I hid it from everyone”

Visit of Chano Moreno Charpentier to The Mammons (America) it was highly celebrated on social media. Four months after being shot by a policeman, the singer was very animated and chatted relaxed on different topics. Even, brought to light an unknown anecdote about the time when he starred in a program with Esmeralda Miter.

In dialogue with Hey mammon, the former leader of Tan Biónica recounted how his relationship with the actress began. “We became friends many years ago. We even did a reality show “he commented. Upon hearing it, the host asked him if the hit had come from that experiment “Carnavalintro”. “Yes, but it is a fake. Actually, I already had it written. There, I acted it ”, acknowledged the guest.

That was the introduction for me to tell some hilarious details of that audiovisual experiment: “Everything happened to us. A delirium, the company paid me the tickets. They didn’t want to pay me for the video clips, but they paid me the tickets for Esmeralda, my psychologist, my psychiatrist José Capece and two other people who were filming ”. And I add: “We lived that day in New York, they edited it and then it appeared on Facebook”.

What no one expected was that he would reveal that he ended up in prison during one of those recordings. “FI went to Cana one night in New York and I said to myself ‘I’m not coming back from this one’. I had a problem with a neighbor because he was smoking in the room. And I remember that I kept it from everyone. They took me because a smoke alarm went off, ”Chano recalled.

Analyzing that experience in the Big Apple with the actress, the musician recognized that it was a “super cool adventure.” “I wanted to do something artistic and Esmeralda, a medium that got on the trip. You saw that she has that intensity ”, he completed.

“It helped me a lot in this last stage”: Chano spoke about his friendship with Jorge Lanata

The good vibes between Chano and Jorge Lanata it was evident every time they chatted in front of the cameras. But their relationship goes far beyond what was seen on television.

The singer only had praise for the host of Journalism for All (eltrece). “For many he is a political guy, but my friendship with him lies in something else. He really likes art, music, writing … is someone who interviewed Jorge Luis Borges. Politics bores him, “he said.

Chano Charpentier in one of his visits to “Lanata sin filter”. (Photo: Radio Miter)

Later, he added: “Now he invited me to Punta del Este, but I take care of myself on New Years. It is a difficult date for me, my old woman wants me to stay. To people who have the problem that I have, the dates are wrong”.

To close the topic, the composer of “La melodía de Dios” recalled how the good vibes with the journalist emerged. “I met him because he invited me to play with Tan Biónica on his show. We became friends, he is a person that I love very much. It helped me a lot in the previous stage, when what happened to me happened to me. He is a great person ”, he concluded.