Chano recalled that he was imprisoned in New York with a recognized figure in the middle

After an intense year full of ups and downs, Chano Moreno Charpentier returned to the ring and resumed his work commitments with notable enthusiasm. After doing a series of shows around the country, the singer spoke with Jey Mammon and recalled an unusual anecdote that involves another figure in the middle.

It was in April 2016 when Chano decided to make a kind of reality show of his life and, for that, he put together a trip to New York that included colleagues and close people: “Everything happened to us, that journey was a delirium”.

“The company paid me the tickets, they didn’t want to pay me for the video clips but they paid me the tickets for my psychologist, my psychiatrist José Capece, two more people who filmed and Esmeralda Miter”Recalled the former Tan Biónica, and went on to relate what happened on the fateful night.

Chano admitted that he was imprisoned in New York. Photo: Instagram

“We lived that day in New York, they edited it, and then the content came out on Facebook. I went to Cana one night in New York and I said to myself ‘I won’t be coming back from this one’. I had a problem with a neighbor because he was smoking in the room”, Revealed Chano.

“I remember hiding it from everyone. They took me away because a smoke alarm went off“, Said the artist, who closed:”I wanted to do something artistic and Esmeralda mean that she got on the trip. You saw that she has that intensity …”.