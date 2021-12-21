Chiapas tragedy: Foreign Ministry begins process of transferring six identified bodies

The Mexican authorities, in coordination with the Dominicans, began the process to transfer the remains of six of the Dominicans who died in the accident that occurred on December 9 in the state of Chiapas, Mexico.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic reported that they will move the six bodies identified for the moment, while there are still three injured Dominicans and seven missing. However, family members have identified at least 11 deceased from photographs and tattoos, most of them from the Peravia province.

“The remains were sent to Mexico City, from where they will fly to the Dominican Republic to be received by their families.”

To identify the other fatalities, the Central Electoral Board He is submitting his fingerprints to the Dominican Embassy in Mexico, requested by the local prosecutor’s office, to move forward with that process.

The Deputy Minister for Consular and Migration Affairs, Jatzel Román, explained that to have contact with relatives of the Dominicans involved in the accident, he is available the telephone number of the MIREX National Protection Directorate 809-987-7001, at extensions 7595, 7180, 7125 and 7177.

The vice minister reiterated his condolences to the families of the victims, while urging the Dominicans not to undertake these dangerous journeys promoted by networks of criminal gangs.

Likewise, he reaffirmed the commitment of the institution and the Dominican Government to the protection of Dominican communities abroad as the main axis of foreign policy.