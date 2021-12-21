Chivas presents its new Clausura 2022 jersey

The Chivas of Guadalajara presented their new clothing for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, which will act as the third jersey with a very innovative design that ignores the traditional vertical stripes on the front of the jersey, since It has the colors blue and red with a fundamental part, What drew attention is that it does not have the emblem of the institution and some followers expressed their discomfort.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the Clausura 2022 of the MX League

Through their social networks, the Sacred Flock published images of the jersey with which they will be released for the next campaign. It is in red with the main sponsor on the front as usual, it has red stripes on the shoulders that are blue, but what is powerfully striking. It is the word Guadalajara that covers the entire chest.

“Powered by DNA and PUMA’s commitment to being brave, This new kit has a completely disruptive design. The most striking thing about it is the presence of the shield in an innovative way repeated throughout the jersey with a watermarked pattern ”.

“PUMA understands that the passion of all ChivaHermanos is worn all over the skin and seeks to capture this feeling; the new idea represented In the watermark all over the shirt it is a reflection of the passionate experiences of the fans. This repositioning of the shield does not neglect the leadership and passion of the team, because across the chest the word GUADALAJARA is read, giving it the identity that characterizes the club ”, it was part of what was published by the brand that dresses Chivas.

How much does the new Chivas jersey cost?

The new Guadalajara jersey has different models such as the alternative replica C22 that It has a cost of 1,599 Mexican pesos, while the alternative jersey shirt promo C22 that in theory is the one used by the players and has a price of 2,299 pesos. While the sweater designed for women worth 1,499 pesos.