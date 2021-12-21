City College Physics Professor Opens Mysterious Package and Finds $ 180,000 in Cash | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A physics professor from City College he had the surprise of his life. When Vinod Menon returned to school this semester, to teach in person again, he found a cardboard box the size of a toaster.
The box was addressed to “Chairman of the Department of Physics,” Menon’s official title and it contained $ 180,000 in cash.
According to him New York Times, the package was postmarked November 10, 2020 and had been there for more than nine months, first in the campus mail room and then in the physics department office.
An accompanying letter to Dr. Menon explained that the cash, in $ 50 and $ 100 bills, was a donation intended to help City College math and physics students in need.
“Assuming you are a little curious as to why I am doing this, the reason is simple“wrote the anonymous donor, adding that” a long time ago “he took advantage of the” excellent educational opportunity “to attend Stuyvesant High School and earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree in physics from City College. That, he said, helped him drive to a “long, productive and immensely rewarding” scientific career.
To accept or not to accept: that was the question
“I’ve never heard of something like this,” Menon said in the interview with the Times. “I didn’t know if the university accepted cash, so I didn’t know if they would keep it.”
After a month-long investigation, authorities told university officials that the donor’s identification could not really be traced. It was then that the CUNY Board of Trustees was authorized to formally vote and accept the gift at their meeting on December 13.
Dr. Menon said the money would have “a huge impact” on the department and that would use it to fund two full-tuition scholarships each year for more than a decade.