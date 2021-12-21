Conor McGregor and his incredible physical change after fractured tibia NCZD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

An impressive change of physique looks Conor mcgregor after the injury he suffered in July against Dustin Poirier. Five months later and in the process of recovery, he has gained weight and wants to return to the Octagon as soon as possible. In social networks, he shows off his new appearance and clarifies that he is not obese.

The Irish fighter gained more than 14 kilos compared to what he had when climbing on the scale before his rematch against ‘The Diamond’ (70.7 kg), in the welterweight category. He currently registers 85 kilos, ranking among the middleweights of the UFC.

Are “85 kg of muscle. Fat-free“Conor highlighted less than a month ago in a round of questions and answers with his followers on Twitter. Then he shared his before and after on the same social network, surprising friends and strangers.

Before a feed at The Black Forge.

After a feed at The Black Forge.

Quality Irish produces. All across the board. Unmatched! @blackforgeinn 🖤 ​​🍀 pic.twitter.com/09xBxLQedy – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2021

However, McGregor’s weight gain wouldn’t necessarily spell another category change for the MMA legend. John Kavanagh, his coach, was in favor of a possible showdown with reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

“That fight would get him up early in the morning. If it happened, of course it would be my pleasure and honor to prepare Conor for that.”, Pointed to SevereMMA.

“I will be in the middle of a mixed martial arts match in April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I’m going to beat this!”Promised ‘The Notorius,’ a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion.

