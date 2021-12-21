Coronavirus | Mary T. Bassett | New York Department of Health Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19 | United States | WORLD

The Director of the State Department of Health New YorkMary T. Bassett has tested positive for COVID-19, at a time when the region is seeing a resurgence of cases, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

According to Hochul, the doctor, who previously directed the New York City Department of Health, underwent the test before participating in a press conference on the situation of covid-19, along with the governor and other members. from his cabinet.

At the beginning of the press conference, the second on the rebound in coronavirus cases offered this Monday by Hochul, Democratic politics reported the result of Bassett’s test, appointed to that position on September 29, tested positive.

“Everyone who reports to me and everyone who comes here gets tested every day. We follow strict protocols ”, Hochul said, adding that Bassett is vaccinated and has the booster dose.

The governor pointed out that after knowing the result of the test, the member of her cabinet underwent a new test.

“We are taking all the necessary precautions. Bassett has left the office immediately “, Hochul also indicated, who during the press conference announced that he allocated more funds for the counties’ fight to face the covid, as well as new sites for tests.

According to the latest official data, almost 8.5% of New Yorkers who have been tested for the coronavirus have tested positive, around 2% more than just three days ago.

In New York City, a dozen Broadway musicals have temporarily drawn the curtain and authorities are studying the possibility of canceling the New Year’s Eve holiday in Times Square, where a million people are expected to attend.

