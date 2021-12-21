This Monday the draw for the Copa Libertadores 2022 was held, which defined the crossings of the preliminary phase for the Colombian teams. Tolima, Cali, Nacional and Millonarios will be in this edition.

Two Colombian teams enter phase 2 and the other 2 enter the group phase. It is still necessary to define who will be Colombia 2 (the champion of the second semester).

The keys to the Liberators

Phase 1

Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) vs. Barcelona (Ecuador) E1

Deportivo Lara (Venezuela) vs. Bolivar (Bolivia) E2

César Vallejo University (Peru) vs. Olympia (Paraguay) E3

Phase 2

Colombia 3 (Cali or Millonarios) vs. Fluminense (Brazil)

Audax Italiano (Chile) vs. Students of La Plata (Argentina)

E2 (Lara or Bolívar) vs. U. Católica (Ecuador)

América Mineiro (Brazil) vs. Guaraní (Paraguay)

E1 (Torque or Barcelona) vs. University (Peru)

Plaza Colonia (Uruguay) vs. The Strongest (Bolivia)

Everton (Chile) vs. Monagas (Venezuela)

E3 (César Vallejo or Olimpia) vs. Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

Phase 3

4 winners, to the group stage. 4 losers, to the South American Cup. There will be Deportes Tolima and Colombia 2, which will be defined after the final of Colombian football this Wednesday.

The tournament prizes

The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, announced that for this edition there will be the following awards:

400 thousand dollars in the first phase.

500 thousand dollars in second phase.

600 thousand dollars in third phase.

In champion he will receive 16 million in the last game. If you start from phase one, it will go up to 25 million 50 thousand dollars.

In addition, Domínguez announced that in women’s soccer the champions will receive a prize of one and a half million dollars.

