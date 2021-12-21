Cuban-born Island Boys twins face boo crowd during boxing match

The influencers Cuban-born known as Island Boys, they were greeted by a booing crowd during Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s boxing match at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

The public recognized the peculiar style of the Florida twins, who wear rather flashy hairdos, and soon the boisterous expressions of rejection began. The brothers rose to notoriety after uploading a video to the social network Tik Tok in which they did a kind of freestyle rap in a swimming pool.

Although the material went viral on the Internet, many felt that the young people were completely lacking in talent. However, the rejection had not taken shape as it did on Saturday in the boxing match of the youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

According to the American portal TMZThe 20-year-old twins, children of Cuban parents, did not receive a warm welcome upon entering the stadium. When they made their way to their seats, the boos started to rain down and objects were even thrown at him.

Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, whose real names are Franky and Alex, were undaunted and challenged the crowd. In a video they are seen arguing with a group and at times it seemed that the confrontation would turn to the physical.

Without fear of failure

It was in October that the twins released their viral video, showing their peculiar hairstyles and a notorious number of tattoos that even cover part of their faces. Neither of them has visited the country where their parents were born, but in the same song they make references to Cuba.

Since the appearance of the video and the versions that have been made of it, the popularity of young people, for better or for worse, has not stopped growing, to the point that at Halloween celebrations some wore costumes in their honor.

The story told by the media is that Franky and Alex were born on July 16, 2001 in West Palm Beach. At the age of six they lost their father and were left in the care of their mother. During adolescence, they had several problems with the police for robberies, assaults and drugs, getting to be held in different youth centers.

Despite the apparent large number of detractors, the twins were encouraged to release the official video clip of the song that made them viral, entitled “I’m an Island Boy.” From December 3 in Youtube, the clip accumulates more than 3.2 million views.