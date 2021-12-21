Danilo Medina is mentioned 90 times in the Antipulpo file

The name of the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina Sánchez, is mentioned 90 times in the file of the Public ministry against the defendants in the case Antipulpo, which has among those involved the ex-president’s brothers, accused of embezzling the State with billions of pesos.

It should be noted that in the vast majority of the citations to the former president in the accusatory text are due to the family relationship or the historical context under which the accusations were allegedly carried out. The file also indicates that the promotion of Alexis Medina Sánchez was due to “actions and omissions of the nation’s chief executive, Danilo Medina Sánchez ”. Likewise, the re-election campaign of Danilo Medina (2016) received funds of allegedly illicit origin through the Tornado Fuerzas Vivas Foundation and the Office of State Works Supervising Engineers.

The first mention of the also president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in the document of more than 3,400 pages details that after Medina’s swearing in, in August 2012, several members of his family “began to multiply their influences in different instances of the Dominican State, starting, obviously, with the Presidency of the Republic ”.

The Public ministry points out that it is in this context that Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, the main defendant, “using the Presidency and the family structure as a shield, organizes a corporate network to divert funds from the patrimony of the Dominican State.”

The “decisive participation” of the Medina Sánchez family in acts of corruption

In the file, the Public ministry accuses several members of the former president’s family of having a “decisive participation” in the alleged acts of corruption committed in the framework of the case Antipulpo. Starting with the main defendant, the authorities describe Juan Alexis Medina as “operational manager” of the alleged criminal organization.

The Public ministry indicates that the defendant “was not a businessman, nor an entrepreneur,” while maintaining that he “had bankrupted the few ventures that he had started. The document reiterates that the economic rise of the person involved was possible “due to actions and omissions of the nation’s chief executive, Danilo Medina”.

The accusatory document also refers to the alleged participation of another sister of the former president in illegal acts: Aracelis Medina Sánchez, who served as vice president of the Reserve Bank, “entity used as a private financier of more than 95% of the illicit operations of the network ”.

About Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, sister of the president of the PLD and who served as vice president of the Patrimonial Fund of Reformed Companies (Fonper) and, according to the law, a member of the Procurement and Contracting Committee of that institution, the authorities assure that the former official He would have used his functions “to be able to favor the criminal network with multiple simulated purchasing processes”, in order, presumably, to benefit the companies of his brother Juan Alexis.

The authorities assure that Fonper was a 50% shareholder of Empresa Distribuidora de Energía del Este (EDEESTE), a company chaired by Carmen Medina’s husband, Luis de León, “during the time in which the typical behaviors of the organized crime”.

The Public ministry makes reference in the file to the Foundation of Women for the Development of San Juan (Fumudesju), chaired by former deputy Lucía Medina and that, according to the accusation, “obtained, by distractions of funds disguised as donations, the sum of about RD $ 78,110,000.00 , which would have been used “for personal benefits and illicit financing of their different electoral campaigns.

The mention of Public ministry The former president Medina generated the reaction of the PLD, which last Sunday stated that the allusion is intended to discredit the former president and that political organization. The Secretary General, Charlie Mariotti, described as “unacceptable” that the Government “uses the Attorney General’s Office to make public defamatory accusations against the former president.”

The Public ministry He warned yesterday that anyone who has criminal responsibility will be subject to a process, without excluding absolutely anyone. The warning was made by the director of Persecution, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, who described the pronouncements of the PLD members as political clichés and assured that in no way did this Public ministry enter into political discussions; “Whoever wants political discussions should look for politicians.”