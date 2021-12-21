Did Gaby Spanic have surgery on her face? This said the actress about her “arrangements”

The pretty Gaby spanic has returned to be in the eye of the hurricane after a popular magazine assured that in the past the actress has performed plastic surgery on the face, before which the Venezuelan He has come out to give his version of those statements.

Recently, the soap opera protagonist confessed on her social networks that she has undergone some cosmetic surgeries on her body, for which various fans speculated whether she had also touched her face.

Even the magazine People in spanish assured that his face had been retouched.

This caused annoyance in the Venezuelan, as she again used her Instagram account to give her version of the rumors.

Did Gaby Spanic have surgery on her face?

Following the rumors, Gaby Spanic denied her Instagram followers that her face is retouched, and she even took the time to expose the show magazine.

“Hello, here looking for the scars that People en Español said I got on my face, do you see them? I can’t find them, my God, how they invent things, “said the actress.

“But hey, they live off their lies. Happy Sunday!”, Gaby concluded and with it settled the controversy.

The Venezuelan actress continues to accumulate projects and will now be part of the stellar cast of ‘Warrior heart’, tentative title of the melodrama by producer Salvador Mejía.

“Our Gaby Spanic will return to telenovelas again by the hand of Salvador Mejía in her new production for Televisa,” her agency confirmed on Instagram, after the artist and producer met to refine their participation in this story.

This is not the first time that Spanic has worked with the renowned television producer, as it was he who directed the successful telenovela ‘The usurper‘, more than two decades ago. Remember that this production is one of the most successful of his career and that it has been dubbed in different languages.

