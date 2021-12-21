Diego Maradona’s assets are auctioned: which ones were sold and at what price

From a cap and a photo with Fidel Castro to his parents’ house and two BMW cars were part of the 87 objects that belonged to the Argentine star and that were offered at auction last Sunday.

The auction of 87 objects that belonged to the legendary Argentine soccer player, Diego Armando Maradona, had the participation of some 1,500 people and managed to raise $ 26,000 last Sunday, however, none of the most valuable exhibits were sold, as reported by EFE.

At the auction held by the Adrián Mercado group, a straw hat with a blue ribbon was sold for $ 320, as well as a cap with the colors of the flag of Venezuela, that the ’10’ received from the president of the country, Nicolás Maduro, and whose price was specified in 520 dollars.

Other items sold include a guitar signed by Andalusian guitarist Vicente Amigo, sold for $ 1,000 and a set of toads for $ 1,700. The oil painting ‘Between Fiorito and the Sky’ by artist Lu Sedova reached the highest price: $ 2,150. Also, a photo of Maradona with Fidel Castro It sold for $ 1,600.

Meanwhile, the house in Villa Devoto, in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina), which Maradona gave to his parents and whose base price was $ 900,000, was left without an offer. The two-room apartment in the city of Mar del Plata, with a starting price of $ 65,000, did not captivate any buyer either.

Devoto’s villa that Maradona bought from his parents in the 1980s was offered today at an auction organized by Adrián Mercado at a base price of $ 900,000. But he ran out of offers. Yes, objects such as paintings and hats were auctioned, and US $ 26,000 was raised. (Source: Télam) pic.twitter.com/4ErFT4L14a – Laura Mafud (@LauMafud) December 19, 2021

Similarly, the BMW M4 was not sold with soccer star’s signature on the windshield, which had a starting price of $ 170,000. The 2020 BMW 759i that started at $ 240,000 also had no buyer, as did the Hyundai H1 that Maradona used when he was coach of the Dorados de Sinaloa, in Mexico, with a base of $ 38,000.

The auction was reportedly an initiative of Maradona’s five children. However, Gianinna Maradona, one of the two daughters that the soccer player had with Claudia Villafañe, expressed her disagreement with selling her father’s things. “Business is wanting to sell even my dad’s pants”he asserted on Twitter.