Do you think Real Spain will make the comeback against Olimpia at Morazán and win the Apertura 2021 title?

2021-12-20

The dream of the cup 13 for Real Spain it got uphill later from the 2-0 defeat to Olympia in Tegucigalpa in the first leg of the final of the Apertura 2021 tournament.

The aurinegros were unrecognizable Sunday in the first round for the title. The white team ended up wandering in front of the frame and in the end the score fell short.

But this Thursday the title will be defined at the Morazán stadium and in the ranks of royalty, despite the defeat, several players made it clear that they will appeal to the comeback at home to stay with the scepter.

In this instance, the away goal does not count, so Real Spain he needs to win by three goals difference to win the cup. The 2-0 victory in their favor would force overtime.