Does exercise affect metabolism?

The following year, a follow-up study concluded that physical activity had helped some contestants avoid weight gain. If they moved or exercised for around eighty minutes almost every day, they regained fewer kilograms than if they exercised on a few occasions. However, his physical activity did not stimulate his resting metabolism. Those who exercised, in fact, showed the biggest declines in relation to their resting metabolic rate.

Perplexed, Hall recently began to reconsider the studies of The Biggest Loser in view of a new concept about the way human metabolism works. This idea came from an influential 2012 study showing that very active hunter-gatherers in Tanzania burn roughly the same relative number of calories per day as the rest of us, even as they move around a lot more.

The scientists involved in that research postulated that tribal peoples’ bodies should automatically compensate for some of the calories they burned while hunting for food by reducing other physiological activities, such as growth. (The tribesmen tended to be short.) In this way, the researchers think that the hunters’ bodies could keep the total number of calories they burned per day under control, no matter how many kilometers they searched for tubers and prey. The scientists called this idea the theory of limited total energy expenditure.

Aware of this research, Hall began to see possible parallels in the results of The Biggest Loser. So for the new analysis, he went back through his group’s data for clues as to whether the contestants’ metabolism had behaved, in practice, like the hunter-gatherer metabolism. He found clues in your resting metabolic rates. The number plummeted early in the filming of The Biggest LoserWhen they cut back on how much they ate, Hall noted, their bodies understandably reduced the calories they burned to avoid starvation.

However, in later years, when contestants returned to eating as they did before, their metabolism remained depressed, because, as Hall concluded (and this was key), most of them were still exercising. In a contradictory way, he wrote in the new analysis, frequent physical activity appears to have instructed your body to keep your resting metabolic rate low, so that your total daily energy expenditure could be limited.

“It is still just a hypothesis, but it seems that what we are observing” in the data from The Biggest Loser it is “an example of the limited energy model,” Hall said.

So what could this rethinking of the history of The Biggest Loser for the rest of us, if we hope to keep our weight in check? The first and most fundamental thing, Hall said, is that it indicates that abrupt and colossal weight loss in general will rebound, since that strategy seems to send the resting metabolic rate to precipitate more than expected, given the smaller size of the body. of people. When people gradually lose weight in weight loss experiments, he noted, their metabolic changes tend to be less drastic.