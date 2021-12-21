Driver breaks the ankle of a police officer while trying to flee – Telemundo New York (47)

A driver with an expired New Jersey license plate injured an officer when she tried to flee in the Bronx last week, authorities said. During the incident, the suspect dragged an officer who was hanging from the driver’s side door and who ended up having her ankle rotated, wild video and police reports show.

Police first tried to stop the driver around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, near East 195th Street Y Briggs Avenue in The Bronx, after noticing that the license plate was expired. The truck stopped, then sped up as police approached the vehicle, authorities say.

The New York City Police located the vehicle in Jerome avenue Y West 190th Street shortly after. The headlights were off. Officers tried to arrest him again in 190th Street Y Davidson Avenue when he jumped onto a sidewalk and crashed. Police said the driver backed up and tried to flee again.

This time, one NYPD officer went to the passenger side and another to the driver’s side. Surveillance footage shows the wounded officer standing by the open driver’s door.

Suddenly, the backlights turn red, the driver puts the vehicle in reverse and drags the officer, authorities say. She falls to the ground and the truck rolls on her leg, according to the police narrative. The driver then moves forward and barely makes it through the intersection before colliding with a parked vehicle.

When NYPD cops attempted to stop a car with an expired, temporary license plate in the Bronx, the driver sped off dragging an officer – fracturing her ankle. The driver was arrested and the officer is recovering. Our message to criminals is clear: you will be apprehended! pic.twitter.com/kcasotLnQL – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 21, 2021

The van stopped briefly, the officer is seen rolling on the ground and trying to get up as he turns to look at him. The driver appears ready to accelerate again, then began to back up as the officer quickly exits the road.

Driver Usman Haruna, 24, was taken into custody at the scene, New York police said. He faces charges that include assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, and many other criminal and traffic offenses.

Information about Haruna’s attorney was not immediately available.

The NYPD officer with a broken ankle was taken to a hospital for treatment and released. The officer who had initially approached the passenger side door was also treated for bruises to both knees and was subsequently discharged.