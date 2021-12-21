Edinson Cavani defined his future at Manchester United and surprised Barcelona

Edinson Cavani was blunt in the last hours about the rumors of his future and surprised the fans of Manchester United and Barcelona.

Edinson Cavani’s football present at Manchester United became an unknown after rumors began to place him in the Barcelona squad due to the retirement of Sergio Agüero from football activity.

The Uruguayan striker is on the road to recovering from his tendon ailments that sidelined him for a great series of games with both the Red Devils and the Uruguay National Team.

However, at the time when the rumors began to take hold, experts in the transfer market were strict with the possibility that Cavani left the British entity.

Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist expert in the sphere of the transfer market, was forceful in this regard and assured that the Bullfighter He will continue to be part of Ralf Rangnick’s squad this season.

“Manchester United have not yet received any approach from Barcelona for Edinson Cavani. He is considered an important member of the squad, Barça’s priority signing is still Ferran Torres. The same goes for the Corinthians rumors. There is no offer / approach to sign Cavani in January, “he wrote via his personal Twitter profile.

In this way, Edinson Cavani will continue to be part of the Manchester United squad and will fight for a place in the consideration of the German strategist who has already cleared the name of Anthony Martial.