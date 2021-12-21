Eduardo Verástegui, anti-vaccine actor, tests positive for Covid; “this time it was my turn”

Eduardo Verástegui , who participated in soap operas such as “Soñadoras (1998)”, “Una luz en el camino (1998)”, “Tres mujeres” and “Alma rebelde” (both from 1999); went viral because through his Twitter account he reported that he was infected with Covid-19 , then having even been censored on the same network for his anti-vaccine stance.

“Dear family! Here we are. This time, it was my turn. In good spirits and calm, with no news other than the positive PCR test. This experience of isolation and the fact that it is almost Christmas, makes me feel very close of those who have already gone through the same thing. Let’s go with everything! “he wrote this Monday morning.

“In the face of attacks and mockery on the social network, he replied in the same social network: Dear family, empathy is key to being able to understand each other and be closer. Empathy means knowing how to look at the other and feel with your heart, listen to them with your ears, put yourself in their shoes How important it is to want to understand ourselves and learn to do it.

Thank you for your empathy and for all the support you are giving me these days. I hug you! Together we are stronger! “

On October 6, he posted this:

“I have not ba-kunado nor am I going ba-kunar. I do not trust the people who are behind the … Very careful family, sober, alert and vigilant that the devil the adversary, walks like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour. They want to depopulate us. Calm God in front, “it reads.

Due to his tweet, Verástegui had his account suspended for a couple of hours and upon his return he accused that there is no freedom of expression: “they suspended my account for a few hours and Twitter forced us to delete tweets. There is no freedom of expression. I wonder … if I report everyone who is sending me death threats and wishes, will their accounts also be suspended? I’m analyzing it … “

Verástegui, a pro-life actor and proTrump

In addition to being anti-vaccines, Verástegui has been a detractor of abortion, and through his social networks he does not miss the opportunity to disqualify women who choose to terminate the pregnancy that the Supreme Court of Mexico declared unconstitutional to punish on September 7.

Eduardo Verástegui was one of the participants in the demonstration called “March in favor of Women and Life”, which advanced on the central Paseo de la Reforma until concentrating on a rally on the iconic Angel of Independence, and which mainly convened to Catholic groups that reject progress towards the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico.

He openly campaigned for the re-election of Donald Trump, a president who as a campaign promise offered to build a wall between Mexico and the United States.

