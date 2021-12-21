Eduardo Verástegui tests positive for Covid-19, after not believing in the vaccine

Eduardo Verástegui has been in the eye of the hurricane for several months due to his controversial comments on various political and social issues, one of the most controversial was your opinion about the vaccine against the Covid-19.

Recently, after a few months of giving feedback on the vaccine, the mexican actor announced through his account Instagram, having tested positive for Covid-19, after doing one PCR test.

In this regard, he wrote: “Dear family, I want to share with you that today in Los Angeles I had a PCR test for COVID, and the result is positive. I will follow the quarantine protocola, as appropriate. I’m fine, no news other than the positive test. This Christmas will really be different. ”

Eduardo Verástegui will spend Christmas alone, due to his Covid-19 contagion

To complete his announcement, the actor wrote: “I’ll spend Christmas alone but at the same time, I will be with you all. I feel very close to those who have already gone through this situation or are doing it now. The Rosary continues to be my strength and God my security. And all of you, my company. I love you so much! God take care of us! ”

Your publications have opened the conversation on Twitter, as there are so many users who sent him their good wishes, there are also those who still remember his controversial comments on the vaccine.

Just a couple of months ago Eduardo Verástegui was criticized, after writing on Twitter: “I have not been vaccinated and I am not going to be vaccinated. I don’t trust the people behind vaccines. “

And he completed: “Very careful family, sober, alert and vigilant that the devil, the adversary, walks like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. They want to depopulate us. Easy, God in front“, a tweet that was removed for promoting misinformation.