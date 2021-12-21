Eiza González: will this be your luxurious new apartment in New York?

one/ 7

In just a few years, the success of Eiza Gonzalez It has grown like foam, becoming one of the Mexican women with the greatest projection in Hollywood. Although it has not been easy for her to conquer that dream, she feels very proud of her achievements, -something of which she has spoken on previous occasions-, so 2021 was no exception, this being a prolific period for her . Now, reports indicate that the actress will close the year on the right foot, because along with her professional successes, it is said that she has moved to a luxurious apartment in New York City, a magnificent space that has everything you need to make your life in that new home a first class experience.

