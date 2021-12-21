Elon Musk: This will be the highest paid profession of the future

Elon musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, he is a person who is working on the future of human life, especially in the fields of space colonization, sustainable life and neural chips, and in his route plan, he considers that there will be some professions more valued than others. in said reality.

For the same, Musk referred to what will be the highest paid professions in the world during the World Conference of Artificial Intelligence (AI) celebrated in 2019, but which has once again been viralized in networks.

Study engineering and specialize in AI

“The artificial intelligenceHe will make jobs meaningless, “he said during the event. And it is precisely that, according to Musk, which will make developers AI stand out compared to other professions. Therefore, his recommendation is to study engineering.

For example, at the beginning of December 2021, Musk published on his Twitter account a job offer for experts in artificial intelligence.

“The vacancy is to develop the next generation of automation, including a general-purpose two-pedal humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring. We are looking for mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineers to help us take advantage of our experience in artificial intelligence beyond our fleet of vehicles, “he said.

Although it has been pointed out that the AI will replace workers in the future in different fields, Musk don’t believe in an apocalypse about it. “If you work on something that involves people or the engineering, it’s probably a good approach, “he concluded.

