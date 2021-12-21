Eréndira Ibarra surprised by going without underwear to the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections”

Overproduction “The Matrix Resurrections” opens in the United States on December 22, but this weekend the premiere in San Francisco, which was attended by the main cast of the film. However, who The star was the Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra, who plays the role of “Lexi” and that she opted for a slim black dress with large slits and transparencies, revealing that she was not wearing underwear.

The beautiful Mexican actress walked the “green carpet” at the premiere of the science fiction film starring Keanu Reeves (Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty Images)

On her Instagram account, the 36-year-old actress published several photos modeling her daring outfit and even a video in which she shows off in front of the mirror before going to the event; the message he wrote was: “Love is the genesis of everything. Last night was magical. Thanks to everyone who supported me on this incredible journey. “

But Eréndira doesn’t just share those achievements with her fans; She was also shown wearing an elegant green suit and the cover of Marie Claire Mexico magazine in which she appeared. She is currently working on the comedy tape “Sick Love.”, in which they accompany her Camila sodi Y Cassandra Sánchez Navarro.

You may also like:

-Who is Eréndira Ibarra, the Mexican who shares credits with Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix Resurrections”