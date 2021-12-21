Eric Adams postpones inauguration as mayor due to increase in COVID-19 cases in NYC – Telemundo New York (47)

Mayor-elect Eric Adams officially canceled his inauguration as mayor and announced that it will be postponed to a later date.

The news comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in New York City, partly triggered by the Omicron variant.

Adams, Comptroller-Elect Brad Lander, and New York City Ombudsman Jumaane Williams made the announcement Tuesday morning in a joint statement.

“Dear fellow New Yorkers, it is clear that our city is facing the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and that the increase in cases presents a serious risk to public health. After consulting with public health experts, we have decided that our joint grand opening ceremony will be postponed to a later date in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover and work on this important event, “reads the notice.

During a news conference Monday, Adams said that if the trajectory of the spread of COVID in New York City didn’t change course, he had no problem disengaging a swearing-in.

According to a source close to the mayor, Adams never really wanted a big event, adding that if it is eventually canceled, the money earmarked for the celebratory event would go to an act of charity.

“I don’t need anything fancy, I’m still mayor!” Adams said Monday.

“This is not for me… I don’t need anything at all,” he continued. “All I need to do is move my mattress to Gracie Mansion and sleep on the floor.”

The ceremony was supposed to take place in Kings Theater. In their statement, Adams, Lander, and Williams thanked the venue for volunteering to host the opening.

“We thank the Kings Theater for their interest in hosting this exciting time in our city’s history, and all who have worked hard to plan this celebration. We look forward to meeting our loved ones, colleagues and New Yorkers in person and thanking all who have made it possible at a safer time in the coming weeks, “he added.

“Health and safety must come first. We encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, boosted and tested. That is our way out of this pandemic, and we will get out of it together. “