Essential reads for doctors who want to get rich

Doctors Who Want To Be Rich: If you’re like most doctors, medical school didn’t leave you much time for financial education. The good news is that you don’t need to be your own teacher. Countless financial experts have preceded you and you can benefit from their successes and mistakes.

Here are five accessible books that can teach you some valuable lessons about money, from investing to debt management.

Carl Richards’ One Page Financial Plan

We are more likely to be successful if we break our goals down into smaller, incremental goals. We can apply the same logic to personal finance, and that is precisely what New York Times columnist Carl Richards does in The One-Page Financial Plan.

By setting incremental financial goals, Richards says you improve your chances of success.

Richards’s perspective argues that good financial planning is not based solely on large savings or investments. It’s about acknowledging the object of your plan in the first place, why that plan is important to you, and the steps you can take to work your way through it.

Erin Lowry Millennial Broke

Nobody wants to play the financial game or be one of those doctors who wants to be rich from behind. But unfortunately, many doctors start their careers burdened with massive student loan debt, with an average medical education cost of just under $ 55,000 per year.

Fortunately, Erin Lowry’s Broke Millennial can help you get ahead. Lowry looks at some of the toughest financial situations you can find yourself in, like overwhelming student debt or money problems with your partner.

Your Money or Your Life by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez

The key to financial success begins with understanding your personal and financial situation – that is, asking yourself the tough questions: Are you happy with what you’re earning? Do you have time at the end of the day for you and your family? Are you satisfied with your work?

This is the framework behind Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez’s Your Money or Your Life. This critically acclaimed best-selling book upon its release will help you recognize what is important in life and how you can begin to use financial planning to live more meaningfully.

This can include spending more time with family and friends, or maximizing the enjoyment you get from work and your hobbies. Financial tips on building savings, getting out of debt, and investing are included. As well as interesting discussions about the joys of ordering your life and being able to live more beneficially with less.

I will teach you to be rich by Ramit Sethi

The title may sound like a typical get-rich-quick scheme, but Ramit Sethi’s book remains a modern classic among personal finance books, offering a tried-and-true 6-week program that millions of readers have used to gain financial independence. .

While most finance books advocate frugality and tight budgeting, Sethi emphasizes the importance of choosing the right bank accounts, finding the hidden benefits of your credit cards, and making smart investment decisions, like using funds. indexed.

Related Notes:

Generic drugs most sold this 2021 in Mexico

What is the most common symptom of omicron?

3 Healthcare Marketing Trends for 2022