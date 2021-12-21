Exercises to do at home this Christmas and not gain weight

No, on holidays we cannot ignore our exercise routine. These are days of excesses, of spending many hours around a table, of long after-hours that make us move less than usual and, precisely because of that, we can’t stop exercisingWell, you have to try to keep the scale under control on these dates as well.

Of course, experts insist on the importance of maintaining proper lifestyle habits so that weight loss occurs or keeping the scale at bay. “Exercise should not be for compensation, that is: you should not train to later eat more, since a toxic relationship is being generated with food,” anticipates personal trainer Ana Ginto (@anitaginto), who clarifies that, Starting from that base, and in view of different studies and scientific bibliography, at least you should train twice a week.

“The intensity and duration of the exercises is the one that each one can tolerate better”, the expert points out. “If you really want to lose weight and maintain it over time the best thing to do is to diet and exercise regularly. According to studies, in the first 6 months with these two interventions you can lose up to 7.9 kilos ”, he details.

