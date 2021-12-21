Fake UPS worker ties up grandparents and their grandchildren during armed robbery inside a Bronx apartment – Telemundo New York (47)

A fake UPS worker armed with a gun, which he allegedly hid in a delivery package, broke into the apartment of an elderly Bronx couple to rob them, New York City Police said.

The alleged thief demanded that the married couple tie themselves and their young grandchildren with a bridle. The suspect, and an alleged accomplice, looted the place and took a piggy bank and other valuable items, the uniformed woman added.

The suspects also took the lunea, at about 5:00 p.m., two iPhones, an iPad, personal documents and more than $ 7,500 in cash from a safe in the house located in Billingsley Terrace.

According to Police, the suspect in the UPS cap pushed the 60-year-old grandmother into the apartment when she opened the door and took a silver revolver out of the delivery package. At that point his alleged robbery partner joined the robbery.

At gunpoint, the suspects forced the grandmother and her 63-year-old husband to tie themselves and their 8- and 6-year-old grandchildren with cable ties. The alleged thieves walked through the house and stole the cash and valuables along with a child’s piggy bank. Then they fled.

None of the four victims were injured.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects. In this the fake UPS worker is seen in front of the door of the couple’s apartment while a second individual, the accomplice, enters and leaves the frame before exiting completely.

Later, the footage shows the two running down the stairs outside the building.

Anyone with information can confidentially call authorities at 1-888-57-PISTA.