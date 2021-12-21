Fire TV and Echos with Alexa on sale still coming for Christmas

As you will see, they are in high demand and most devices arrive after Christmas but this is what you can get in time for the holidays.

Therefore, if you want to take the step of starting to automate your home, and finally experience the feeling that someone is listening to you when you speak, here are the devices with built-in Alexa that arrive even before Christmas .

Of all the virtual assistants, Amazon’s Alexa is the oldest. For this reason, it is also the one that is more refined and integrated with a multitude of devices, which are not only from Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa

This is the most powerful version of Fire TV Stick that Amazon has (up to 40% more than the Fire TV 4K to dry, according to them).

With it connected to your television, you will not only make it smart or you can try the comfort of a Fire TV, but you will also have Alexa integrated, to be able to control it with your voice.

Turn off, change the channel, ask me to put something on you …

With Wi-Fi 6 you will fly and with compatibility Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and all current standards, you won’t lose a single pixel or nuance of sound along the way. If your TV also supports them, of course.

For about 40 euros, you could not ask for more so that your television travels to the future or it can be managed better, if the capabilities smart that comes standard are not a big deal.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021 model) and Show 10

If you have taken a tour of the Amazon Echo speakers, you will have verified that The demand has been so great that it is no longer possible to obtain the most basic versions before Christmas..

However, don’t worry, if you want to go a step further and have it all, you can increase the usefulness of Alexa with a screen that shows you what you ask when, for example, you ask for a recipe or the weather forecast.

That’s what the speaker line does Amazon Echo Show. With that additional screen and at a glance, you will be able to view your answer when you ask Alexa.

possibility of see your calendar, photos, the news or even series and movies, this 5-inch screen that brings the version Echo Show 5 It is, without a doubt, the best complement for the smart speaker with Alexa that it brings built-in.

In addition to arriving in time for Christmas, you can find it at a great price. Normally, it is about 85 euros, but often in the range of 50 euros. If so, it is an excellent buy.

And if 5 inches is too small for you, don’t worry, the version Echo Show 10 doubles the screen size to 10 inches. With a built-in 13 MP camera, you can make good quality video calls to congratulate the holidays on time.

Of course, higher benefits are paid and it is usually about 250 euros.

As you can see, devices with Alexa are highly sought after, but if you hurry, you will still hunt down these spectacular bargains.

