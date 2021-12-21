Flights to Varadero return from Germany

Starting this Tuesday, December 21, the German airline Condor marks the return of its international connections to the Cuban tourist hub of Varadero. According to the Cuban aeronautical authorities, the return will establish these regular flights between one of the main countries that emit tourism from Europe to Cuba.

The flights will depart from the city of Frankfurt via “Juan Gualberto Gómez” from Varadero. In addition to the route of 21 there will be other connections on December 24, 28 and 31. Always leaving the aforementioned German city. Through Frankfurt they will be able to connect to other important cities such as Berlin or Hamburg.

The Cuban authorities highlighted that Germany is one of the main source markets for tourists to Cuba and therefore they highlight the importance of the arrival of these flights to Varadero. The activity of these connections must be maintained during the high tourist season.

The Varadero hub has more than 55 hotels, with more than 22 thousand rooms, especially from well-known brands such as the Spanish Meliá or Iberostar. In addition to tourist facilities, it also has a wide extra hotel and nautical network. They add that this season the sanitary conditions are at the height of the current circumstances.

Previously, Condor had also announced his return to the Cuban capital and to the Cuban airport of Holguín, especially to the Guardalavaca hub. Flights to Varadero had a cost of more than a thousand euros at these end of the year dates. Although since January 2022 ticket prices have a considerable decrease.

To Varadero the connections are leaving from Frankfurt at 10:45 in the morning, arriving at 4 in the afternoon. The return to Germany is scheduled for 6 in the afternoon. On its website, the airline has not yet sold tickets to Holguín, but it has since January at a cost close to a thousand euros.