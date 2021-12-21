Goodbye forever to one of Google’s most iconic home automation products

Google stops selling the Home Mini four years after its launch.

Google is a company that is specialized in software products such as the Android mobile operating system or its own applications such as Gmail, Google Photos, Google Maps or YouTube, but, in addition, it also has a series of hardware devices such as its mobile terminals, the Google Pixel, or its smart speakers, the Google Nest.

Well, in this sense, we have just learned that the American giant has decided to stop selling one of its most iconic home automation products, the Google Home Mini.

The Google Home Mini is no longer available in the Google Store

As the guys from 9to5 tell us Google the American giant has stopped selling the Home Mini four years after its launch and, in fact, it is no longer available in the Google Store.

The Google Home Mini was introduced in October 2017 and replaced by the Nest Mini just two years later. Despite this, the Google Home Mini has remained for sale so far together with the Google Nest Mini at the same price.

We must remember that the Google Nest Mini has a series of improvements over the Home Mini such as twice as powerful bass, a third far-field microphone, ultrasonic sensing to illuminate the volume LEDs or a machine learning chip for better processing of the most frequent voice commands.

The fact that the Google Home Mini was still on sale after the Nest Mini was launched on the market can be attributed to an excess stock of the first and, for this same reason, if you still want to get one, you can still buy it with a discount in stores like Carrefour or MediaMarkt.

