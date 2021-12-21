Guaidó, closer to control of Venezuela’s gold reserves

UK denies Maduro access to gold reserves 1:07

to (CNN) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is one step closer to ensuring control of more than a billion dollars in gold reserves stored in the Bank of England, after the British Supreme Court unequivocally recognized him as president of Venezuela on Monday night.

By reversing an earlier decision of the Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court ruled that the recognition of heads of state and government was the sole responsibility of the British government, which, it said, had recognized Juan Guaidó as interim constitutional president of Venezuela.

“The courts of this jurisdiction are bound by the principle of one voice to accept the statements of the executive that establish that Mr. Guaidó is recognized by His Majesty’s Government as interim constitutional president of Venezuela and that Mr. Maduro is not recognized. the Government of His Majesty as president of Venezuela for any purpose ”, explained the court.

Back to the Commercial Court

However, the Supreme Court returned the case to the Commercial Court for further examination, specifically asking it to consider whether the decisions of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) “should be recognized or have effect by the courts of the jurisdiction [del Reino Unido]”The TSJ had previously declared Guaido’s efforts to seize control of the gold illegal.

In referring the case back to the Commercial Court, the Supreme Court, however, provided guidance, saying that its judgment on this particular matter should not go against the UK’s recognition of Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela.

“Yes, and to the extent that the reasoning of the Supreme Court that led to its decisions that the acts of Mr. Guaidó are illegal and the nullities depend on the opinion that he is not the president of Venezuela, those judicial decisions cannot be recognized or given effect of the courts in this jurisdiction because doing so would conflict with the opinion of the UK executive, ”the court explained.

Guaidó vs. Maduro for Venezuela’s gold

Opposition leader Guaidó has been in a tug of war for control of Venezuela with embattled President Nicolás Maduro since 2018. Guiadó is recognized as the interim president by more than 40 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Guaidó applauded the decision and said it allowed him to protect the gold reserves of the Maduro regime.

“With this decision of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom I inform Venezuelans that the gold of the international reserves will continue to be protected in the Bank of England”, tweeted on monday. “The dictatorship will not be able to loot it as it did with the public funds generated by this humanitarian emergency.”

Rejection of the Maduro government

For his part, Maduro and his government have rejected the Supreme Court ruling.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the disconcerting ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland that, by resorting to legal tricks, prevents the Venezuelan State its legitimate right to recover, through the Central Bank of Venezuela, part of its international reserves deposited with the Bank of England, “he said in a statement Monday.

“The British Supreme Court of Justice has subordinated itself to the mandate of the English Executive, revealing a lack of separation of powers, impartiality and, above all, of the independent actions of this body of justice,” the statement also read. “For its part, the British Government resorts to a fraudulent political scheme in collusion with extremist political sectors of Venezuela led by Juan Guaidó, with the evil objective of shamelessly stealing the gold of Venezuelans and illegally seizing the international reserves of the Venezuelan State, and within the illicit scheme that Washington leads to steal the resources that belong to the Venezuelan people ”.