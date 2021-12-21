Gustavo Sánchez calls Yeni Berenice and Wilson Camacho “little boys”

The spokesperson for Block of Deputies of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gustavo Sanchez, called today deputy attorneys “boys” Yeni Berenice Y Wilson camacho.

“To mention in an evil way, wanting to prosecute politics is a perversity of the Public ministry. And I say it because they are very responsive, before any situation of us the boys come out responding immediately”Said Sánchez.

“The boys, that if you don’t keep answering them to leave their cliché to what they understand is political cliché, but it is a cliché to say that the Public ministry it is armored, “said the legislator.

Even if Gustavo Sanchez did not mention the magistrates by name Yeni Berenice Y Wilson camacho, the statement comes after they indicated that they do not respond to politicians.

Gustavo suggested to deputies of the PRM to see themselves in “the scenario in which we are, you will be because the power, unlike the driver, is temporary.”

Warning

The legislator for the purple party warned that this political organization will not be cornered.

“They want to corner the PLD, the PLD he does not corner himself, nobody is capable of cornering him ”, he indicated.

“The Public ministry making use of police forces and even Armed forces intends to intimidate an organization on the basis of intimidation. We do not intimidate ourselves, we do not shy away from our responsibilities, we do not leave with false passports, we do not emigrate, we face justice. When since Public ministry they want to make an accusation that they are political questions and that politicians answer them, as it is possible that they are answering politicians if they are not politicians ”.

Persecution

Gustavo Sanchez assured that the Public ministry has become a spokesperson for the ruling party PRM.

“That Public ministry he becomes a spokesman for the ruling party in the face of the onslaught they intend to make on us. They do it expressly because they know that within 40 months they will be called upon to submit to popular scrutiny. And they know exactly who they have to undermine all their expectations is PLD”Said Sánchez.

“They want to incriminate third parties on the basis of making them jointly responsible without presenting an accusation that forces the former president to appear before the courts.”

“All regardless of the position we are subject to comply with the law, and Danilo Medina like any Dominican, he will respond to any scenario that he tries to blame himself for ”, he said.

Hate

He indicated that since Public ministry they would be seeking to fill Dominican society with “hatred”.

“Hatred should not prevail in any of our institutions and that Public ministry what is filling this society with hatred, “he said. Gustavo Sanchez.

